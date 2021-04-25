DexKit Market Cap Hits $2.85 Million (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. DexKit has a market capitalization of $2.85 million and $1.27 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DexKit has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One DexKit coin can now be bought for $3.56 or 0.00006856 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DexKit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.11 or 0.00267815 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.62 or 0.01044657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.06 or 0.00652769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,050.44 or 1.00207905 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official message board is medium.com/@dexkit . DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DexKit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DexKit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DexKit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DexKit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.