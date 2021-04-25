DEXTools Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $826,603.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $57.48 million and approximately $826,603.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00064934 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00018519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00094731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.78 or 0.00711339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,864.73 or 0.07748799 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

