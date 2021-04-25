DFI.Money Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $67.23 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,206.73 or 0.04449003 BTC on exchanges. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $85.17 million and $67.23 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DFI.Money has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00064267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00018301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00060574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00094136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00683515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.81 or 0.07701153 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

