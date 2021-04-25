dHedge DAO (DHT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.63 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.64 or 0.00005072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $26.54 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00065044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00018922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00064021 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00723062 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00094676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,971.93 or 0.07617691 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

