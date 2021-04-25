dHedge DAO Market Capitalization Tops $26.61 Million (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $26.61 million and $2.57 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00005316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00064754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00062051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00093974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.22 or 0.00677899 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.18 or 0.07995659 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

