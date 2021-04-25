DIA (DIA) Tops One Day Volume of $29.84 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last week, DIA has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DIA has a market capitalization of $133.75 million and $29.84 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIA coin can now be purchased for $3.23 or 0.00006479 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065166 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00018449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00094101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.96 or 0.00680312 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.18 or 0.08048644 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

