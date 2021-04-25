Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $181.94 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $183.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.45%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

