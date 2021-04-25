Diamond (DMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.42 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00003661 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar. Diamond has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and $33,585.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002366 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000140 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00116891 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,591,719 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

