DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,145,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 113,409 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.58% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $25,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,584,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,643 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at $1,540,000.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.41 and a beta of 2.00. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. Research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.56.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

