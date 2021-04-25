DIGG Price Hits $29,259.10 on Major Exchanges (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for $29,259.10 or 0.59089111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $25.66 million and $81,016.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.00268714 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $503.22 or 0.01016265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,474.86 or 0.99915070 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00022915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.45 or 0.00630993 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

