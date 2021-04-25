Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $191.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $893,547.69 and approximately $191.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.03 or 0.00713797 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004114 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000295 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

