Digital Insurance Token Market Capitalization Reaches $899,096.06 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 25th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $899,096.06 and $3,727.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.67 or 0.00750588 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003976 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 561.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

