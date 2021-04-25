DigitalBits (XDB) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $47.71 million and $704,677.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $239.09 or 0.00500990 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005037 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,400.51 or 0.02934639 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.