Digitex (DGTX) Market Capitalization Hits $12.29 Million

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Digitex has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. Digitex has a total market cap of $12.29 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

