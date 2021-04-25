Digiwage Price Down 28.1% Over Last Week (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $93,116.64 and approximately $9.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000684 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.