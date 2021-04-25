Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $4.91 million and approximately $2,240.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003042 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003177 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.03 or 0.00368408 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

