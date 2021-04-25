Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 11,019 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $25,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after buying an additional 383,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 297.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 247,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $158.25 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.41 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.42.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 56,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $8,552,890.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,556 shares in the company, valued at $289,338,938.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $14,783,831.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 938,691 shares of company stock worth $148,234,675. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

