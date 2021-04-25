Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,883 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of NovoCure worth $28,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,045 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,467.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,529 shares of company stock worth $41,906,260 over the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $207.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.57. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $218.09.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

