Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 6,968 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Southern Copper worth $27,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Southern Copper by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCCO. Citigroup raised shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

SCCO stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,821 shares of company stock worth $20,402,507. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

