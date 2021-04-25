Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 1,059,615 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria worth $27,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 14,385 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 32,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 214,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

BBVA stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

