Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 250,336 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,336 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Pembina Pipeline worth $27,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,031,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,687,000 after buying an additional 1,996,191 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,927 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after purchasing an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,090,118 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,273,000 after purchasing an additional 499,599 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

PBA stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1674 dividend. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 99.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.