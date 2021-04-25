Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 25,199 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.97% of The Buckle worth $28,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 33,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Buckle by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 310,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 111,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE opened at $43.73 on Friday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $44.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.68%.

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $785,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,745. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,363 shares of company stock worth $2,415,414 over the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

