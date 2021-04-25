Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 56,369 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.60% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,755,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after buying an additional 509,092 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 913,161 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,700,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after buying an additional 532,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 2,493,485 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

