Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,381,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,808 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.40% of OneSpan worth $28,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpan alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

OneSpan stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.43, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. OneSpan had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,603,438.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares in the company, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.