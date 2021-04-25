Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,342 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 89,625 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.39% of Hanmi Financial worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.48 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $628.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.