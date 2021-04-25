Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,223,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,466 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $339,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 138,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSE WRE opened at $22.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.20. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

