Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,718,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $26,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,422. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

