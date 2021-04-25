Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.68% of Cincinnati Bell worth $28,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBB opened at $15.42 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $785.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

