Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.27 Million Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.96% of Lumber Liquidators worth $26,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LL opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $704.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

LL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

