Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.33 Million Stock Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,551,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.65% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $26,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

DFIN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

