Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.36 Million Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,605,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,826 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of SITE Centers worth $26,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SITC opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.56 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.96.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

