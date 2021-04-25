Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.53 Million Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,066,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 225,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 485,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,752,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.52 on Friday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

