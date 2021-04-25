Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $26.96 Million Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,013,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.71% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $26,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

