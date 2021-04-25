Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $28.84 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.25% of Chegg worth $28,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,568,000 after purchasing an additional 431,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 564,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $92.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $88.20. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -460.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.78.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $3,077,673.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $1,789,834.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,668 shares of company stock worth $39,375,683. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

