Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.88% of ProPetro worth $28,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 80,063 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 360.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 62,494 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares during the period. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PUMP opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.10 million, a P/E ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

