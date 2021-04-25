Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Atlassian worth $26,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $230.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.52, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.04. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

