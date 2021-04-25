Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Liberty Broadband worth $28,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDA. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $1,154,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth $549,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.70 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $154.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 125.90 and a beta of 1.08. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $116.60 and a 1-year high of $162.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.39. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

LBRDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

