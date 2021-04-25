Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.44% of Pure Storage worth $27,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pure Storage by 228.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,558,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Pure Storage by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after purchasing an additional 268,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.24.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

