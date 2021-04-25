Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 56,202 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.25% of CNA Financial worth $26,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,467,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

NYSE:CNA opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $47.69.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total value of $423,895.82. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.