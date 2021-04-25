Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,811,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 67,515 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.84% of Denny’s worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Denny’s by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Denny’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENN stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $20.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 111.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

In other news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

