Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,428,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,479,138 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.23% of The Aaron’s worth $27,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

The Aaron’s stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $881.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

