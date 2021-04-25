Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 120,325 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,759,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of Cenovus Energy worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 72.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVE. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.52.

CVE opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0137 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

