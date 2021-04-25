Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,023 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,584,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.31% of TriState Capital worth $27,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in TriState Capital by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in TriState Capital by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TriState Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in TriState Capital by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 197,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 70,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSC stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $781.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush raised shares of TriState Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

