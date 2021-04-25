Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 143,165 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 973,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.22% of SP Plus worth $28,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SP shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $766.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14). SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

