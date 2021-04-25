Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 157,682 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,079,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 157,682 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk worth $25,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 2,192,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 180,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 71,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

TLK opened at $22.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.59.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.