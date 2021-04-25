Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 16,352 Shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.59% of Lawson Products worth $25,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lawson Products by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Lawson Products during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 302.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LAWS shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $60.79.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

