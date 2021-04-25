Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,061 Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,033 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of FireEye worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FEYE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $791,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 203.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,679 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of FireEye by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,401 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.26. FireEye, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FEYE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FireEye has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.62.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

