Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 25,086 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,617,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,086 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.87% of Thermon Group worth $25,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Thermon Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Thermon Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Thermon Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $73,359.72. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE THR opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,822.18 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.23. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Thermon Group had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.35 million. Research analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

