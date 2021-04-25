Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,635 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.36% of VSE worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VSE by 199.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in VSE in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $44.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.41. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $45.01.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.00 million. VSE had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 0.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. VSE’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on VSE from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on VSE in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

