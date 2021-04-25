Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 31,170 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,162,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,170 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.02% of Insteel Industries worth $25,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Insteel Industries by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 19,235 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Insteel Industries by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $34.93 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $674.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.28. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

